The Eagles season kicks off in just five days as they head to New England to face the Patriots. Before Ben and Sheil dive into the matchup against Mac Jones and Co., they discuss season predictions and give their final outcomes for the Birds season. Plus, Gannon Watch continues! Find out what the old DC said to get his team pumped up for training camp.

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

