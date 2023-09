Chris and Andy talk about the ongoing dispute between Disney and Charter Communications that is leading to Disney channels like ESPN being blacked out on Spectrum (1:00). Then they talk about Special Ops: Lioness and where it fits into the Taylor Sheridan–verse (22:15), before discussing the latest episode of Winning Time and the finale of How to With John Wilson (57:26).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen

