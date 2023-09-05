Bold Predictions for the 2023 NFL Season



Sheil and Ben get together to unload all of their juiciest NFL predictions before the start of the season. Ben begins with his thoughts on Matthew Stafford’s future with the Rams before Sheil reveals which coaches he believes may be leaving their teams at the end of the year. Next, they speculate on Lamar Jackson’s ceiling and the 49ers’ QB situation before sharing a surprise Super Bowl pick and debating the possibility of a postgame coaching altercation somewhere on the schedule (17:24). Solak ends the pod by pondering whether Brian Burns has played his last game with the Panthers (51:20).

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

