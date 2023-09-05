 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bold Predictions for the 2023 NFL Season

Sheil and Ben discuss which coaches may be on the move, Lamar Jackson’s ceiling, and so much more!

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images


Sheil and Ben get together to unload all of their juiciest NFL predictions before the start of the season. Ben begins with his thoughts on Matthew Stafford’s future with the Rams before Sheil reveals which coaches he believes may be leaving their teams at the end of the year. Next, they speculate on Lamar Jackson’s ceiling and the 49ers’ QB situation before sharing a surprise Super Bowl pick and debating the possibility of a postgame coaching altercation somewhere on the schedule (17:24). Solak ends the pod by pondering whether Brian Burns has played his last game with the Panthers (51:20).

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

The Coach Prime Content Machine. Plus: The “What Do We Cover Now?” Campaign and a Musk Mega-book.

Bryan and David talk Deion Sanders’s coaching debut at Colorado, this year’s NFL announcing booths, and Walter Isaacson’s upcoming biography of Elon Musk

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Evan Ferguson’s Hat Trick, Late Goals for Three England Boys, and Flowers for Mana Iwabuchi

Plus, there’s a bit of VAR chat

By Ian Wright, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, and 1 more

24 Question Party People: Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie

Ben Gibbard comes on to chat with Yasi about life, death, and the truth

By Yasi Salek

Rugby World Cup 2023—Here We Guuuu!! Predictions, Positivity, Pessimism.

It’s finally here, so we’ll be looking ahead to the much anticipated start of the 2023 World Cup in France

By The Rugby Pod

RICO in Georgia and the Politics of Atlanta’s “Cop City” With George Chidi

Bakari and George also discuss the potential political future of Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis

By Bakari Sellers
Play

Mental Trillness With Juicy J

Juicy J joins to discuss mental wellness, producing classics, and wild stories after winning the Oscar for Best Original Song

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay