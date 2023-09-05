 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Coach Prime Content Machine. Plus: The “What Do We Cover Now?” Campaign and a Musk Mega-book.

Bryan and David talk Deion Sanders’s coaching debut at Colorado, this year’s NFL announcing booths, and Walter Isaacson’s upcoming biography of Elon Musk

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Texas Christian University vs University of Colorado Set Number: X164412 TK1


Bryan and David begin this week with Deion Sanders’s coaching debut at Colorado and how the team has already become a content machine and then look into the lack of horse race coverage so far in this election cycle (13:54). Later, they discuss this year’s NFL announcing booths (26:41), Walter Isaacson’s upcoming biography of Elon Musk (35:56), and more! Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

