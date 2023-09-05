Evan Ferguson’s Hat Trick, Late Goals for Three England Boys, and Flowers for Mana Iwabuchi

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga to chat a little bit about Arsenal’s win over Manchester United. There were late goals for some of England’s future key players—Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze, and Jude Bellingham—plus Evan Ferguson became the first 18-year-old to score a Premier League hat trick since Michael Owen. Finally, there’s a bit of VAR chat and some flowers for Mana Iwabuchi, who announced her retirement from football.
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Musa Okwonga and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman, and Jonathan Fisher
