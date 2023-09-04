 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

“The Deion Sanders-Ed Werner back and forth was lame”

Jason chats with Nora Princiotti about Trey Lance and Justin Fields, then digs into the Deion Sanders situation and the role of journalists

By Jason Goff
Colorado v TCU Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason Goff begins the podcast by asking the producers about their weekends before delving into Tony Gill’s gripes with Team USA basketball. Then, Jason chats with The Ringer’s Nora Princiotti about Trey Lance and Justin Fields. The two chat about quarterback development and an outlook on the Bears’ 2023 season. Then, Jason digs into the Deion Sanders situation and the role of journalists. Jason talks about why the Sanders-Ed Werder situation was lame. The Indianapolis Star’s columnist Gregg Doyle joins the show to discuss the Jonathan Taylor contract holdout.

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Nora Princiotti, Gregg Doyle
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

GOP Donor Daddies Still Don’t Understand Donald Trump

Tara speaks with her Puck colleague Teddy Schleifer on why Republican Super PACs keep making the same mistakes

By Tara Palmeri

Yank Kids All Right, and Will the Jets and Giants be Playoff Bound? Plus, NFL Division Picks With the Source Stu Feiner.

The Yankees are giving you a reason to watch games and JJ can now unveil the 2023 NFL sheet of integrity.

By John Jastremski

Pats Season Preview With James White

Brian chats with three-time Super Bowl champion James White about the Patriots’ upcoming season, Mac Jones and the offense, Tom Brady’s return to Gillette, and more

By Brian Barrett

Ten Bold(ish) Predictions for the 2023 NFL Season

From a young quarterback who’ll make a leap to MVP and a record-setting defensive performance to the AFC team that will unseat the Chiefs, here are some non-chalk picks for how this upcoming season will play out

By Sheil Kapadia

Jimmy Buffett Found Paradise on Earth

Remembering the "Margaritaville" singer, who built an island of chillness and invited everyone to join him

By Rob Harvilla

Italian Grand Prix Recap

Meg and Spanners react to Max Verstappen’s record-breaking win and discuss other results from the race

By Megan Schuster