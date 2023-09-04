“The Deion Sanders-Ed Werner back and forth was lame”



The Full Go returns as Jason Goff begins the podcast by asking the producers about their weekends before delving into Tony Gill’s gripes with Team USA basketball. Then, Jason chats with The Ringer’s Nora Princiotti about Trey Lance and Justin Fields. The two chat about quarterback development and an outlook on the Bears’ 2023 season. Then, Jason digs into the Deion Sanders situation and the role of journalists. Jason talks about why the Sanders-Ed Werder situation was lame. The Indianapolis Star’s columnist Gregg Doyle joins the show to discuss the Jonathan Taylor contract holdout.

Host: Jason Goff

Guests: Nora Princiotti, Gregg Doyle

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

