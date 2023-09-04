 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pats Season Preview With James White

Brian chats with three-time Super Bowl champion James White about the Patriots’ upcoming season, Mac Jones and the offense, Tom Brady’s return to Gillette, and more

By Brian Barrett
New England Patriots v Green Bay Packers Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images


Brian chats with three-time Super Bowl champion James White about the Patriots’ upcoming season, Mac Jones and the offense, Tom Brady’s return to Gillette, and more (0:30). Then, Brian shares some leftover thoughts on the Pats and lays out what would qualify as a successful season for the team (38:50). Then, Brian answers a call and email before touching on a few final Red Sox notes (1:01:20).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: James White
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

