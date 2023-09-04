Pats Season Preview With James White



Brian chats with three-time Super Bowl champion James White about the Patriots’ upcoming season, Mac Jones and the offense, Tom Brady’s return to Gillette, and more (0:30). Then, Brian shares some leftover thoughts on the Pats and lays out what would qualify as a successful season for the team (38:50). Then, Brian answers a call and email before touching on a few final Red Sox notes (1:01:20).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: James White

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

