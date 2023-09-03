 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Paris Reaction: Ciryl Gane Dominates in a Must-Win Fight; Does Tommy Aspinall Await? Plus, Manon Fiorot Spoils Rose Namajunas’s Flyweight Debut.

The lads discuss Ciryl Gane’s technical beatdown of Serghei Spivac, Rose Namajunas’s less-than-stellar flyweight debut, Rhys McKee’s gutsy performance, and more

By Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall
Thanks to an early start time, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and TST are full of energy on today’s show, albeit not as much energy as the sold-out Paris crowd had tonight. On this special reaction episode, the lads discuss:

  • Ciryl Gane’s technical beatdown of Serghei Spivac and whether Tom Aspinall makes the most sense for the former interim heavyweight champion’s next opponent (3:14)
  • Rose Namajunas’s less-than-stellar flyweight debut and whether she should stay up at 125 lbs. (12:13)
  • Does Manon Fiorot or Erin Blanchfield deserve the winner of this month’s flyweight title fight between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko? (18:32)
  • Petesy’s notes from the rest of the card, including Rhys McKee’s gutsy performance and the debut of Irishman Caolan Loughran (23:27)

Plus, the guys answer some Discord questions about a potential UFC Dublin event and Dana White’s comments on Merab Dvalishvili from this week (34:47).

Hosts: Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

