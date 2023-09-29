‘Ahsoka’ Episode 7 Deep Dive

You thought they were dead? Well, Mal and Jo are back to dive deep into the latest episode of Ahsoka (06:56). They talk about everything that goes on in this thrilling episode leading up to the finale next week (12:54). Later they are joined by Ben to discuss the lore between Anakin and Thrawn (02:04:37) and so much more.
Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran
