‘Ahsoka’ Episode 7 Deep Dive

Mal, Jo, and Ben talk Anakin and Thrawn lore and more!

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and Ben Lindbergh
Disney Plus


You thought they were dead? Well, Mal and Jo are back to dive deep into the latest episode of Ahsoka (06:56). They talk about everything that goes on in this thrilling episode leading up to the finale next week (12:54). Later they are joined by Ben to discuss the lore between Anakin and Thrawn (02:04:37) and so much more.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran

