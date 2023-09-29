Week 4 NFL Picks, Props, and Predictions!

Sheil and Ben break down the biggest matchups of the week, including the AFC East showdown between the Dolphins and the Bills. Will Tua and his crew put up another 70 points, or will Josh Allen put the Bills on his back and carry them to victory? Plus, Monday morning story lines, bold predictions, and long shots of the week!
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Eduardo Ocampo
