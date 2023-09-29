 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 4 NFL Picks, Props, and Predictions!

Plus, Monday morning story lines and long shots of the week

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
SPORTS-FBN-HYDE-COLUMN-FL John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images


Sheil and Ben break down the biggest matchups of the week, including the AFC East showdown between the Dolphins and the Bills. Will Tua and his crew put up another 70 points, or will Josh Allen put the Bills on his back and carry them to victory? Plus, Monday morning story lines, bold predictions, and long shots of the week!

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

‘Star Wars’ Is Fixated on Fixing Its Sequel Trilogy

Even though the ‘Star Wars’ sequel films have frustrated fans, practically every ‘Star Wars’ Disney+ series has attempted to connect the dots leading up to that trilogy, for good or ill

By Ben Lindbergh

Victor Osimhen, and the Return of the WSL

Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Mayowa Quadri to talk about Victor Osimhen following the social media posts put up by Napoli

By Ian Wright
Portland Trail Blazers v Utah Jazz
Play

Dame Traded to the Bucks, What’s Next for the Heat, and Prop Culture: Travis Kelce–Taylor Swift Bets

How will the Miami Heat react to losing out on Dame? Who is now the favorite to win the 2024 NBA Finals?

By Tate Frazier, Kevin O'Connor, and 1 more
Bumpboxx Honors 75th Anniversary Of Jackie Robinson Breaking The Color Barrier With Celebrity Softball Game At Jackie Robinson Field
Play

NFL Week 4, Best Bets for the Weekend, and T.J. Houshmandzadeh Joins

Houshmandzadeh talks Pac-12, his Hall of Fame criteria, and his outlook for the Cincinnati Bengals

By Cousin Sal Iacono

Could This Be a Statement Game for the Dolphins?

Sharp and House preview Miami Dolphins–Buffalo Bills before talking about what’s gone wrong with the New England Patriots and their thoughts on Kansas City Chiefs–New York Jets

By Warren Sharp and Joe House

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Might Just Make You Believe in Love Again

No one on the newest iteration of the dating show is trying to become an influencer or launch a tequila brand. It’s just a bunch of earnest boomers looking for a second—or third, or fourth—chance at romance.

By Alyssa Bereznak