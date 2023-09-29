 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Could This Be a Statement Game for the Dolphins?

Sharp and House preview Miami Dolphins–Buffalo Bills before talking about what’s gone wrong with the New England Patriots and their thoughts on Kansas City Chiefs–New York Jets

By Warren Sharp and Joe House
Sharp and House share their rapid reactions to TNF and discuss the questionable refereeing throughout (1:00). Then, they preview MIA-BUF (12:00) before wondering whether the under is the best way to bet on the year’s first London game (24:00). Next, they break down what’s gone wrong in New England (39:00), share their thoughts on KC-NYJ (45:00), and finally, close the show by reviewing some listener-submitted Betting Buddy bets (57:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

