Could This Be a Statement Game for the Dolphins?



Sharp and House share their rapid reactions to TNF and discuss the questionable refereeing throughout (1:00). Then, they preview MIA-BUF (12:00) before wondering whether the under is the best way to bet on the year’s first London game (24:00). Next, they break down what’s gone wrong in New England (39:00), share their thoughts on KC-NYJ (45:00), and finally, close the show by reviewing some listener-submitted Betting Buddy bets (57:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House

Producer: Mike Wargon

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

