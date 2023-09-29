 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pats-Cowboys Preview With Cousin Sal. Plus, Leftover Lillard Thoughts.

Plus, Brian discusses the Tim Wakefield news and the Chandler Jones situation

By Brian Barrett and Cousin Sal Iacono
New England Patriots v New York Jets Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


Brian chats with The Ringer’s Cousin Sal about the upcoming Pats-Cowboys game, how both teams’ lackluster offenses will fare against two of the best defenses in the league, former Cowboys and Pats players in the media, and more (0:30). Then, Brian hits on a few more Pats-Cowboys notes and some best bets heading into the weekend (29:10). After, Brian shares some leftover thoughts on the Damian Lillard trade and how the Celtics will match up with the new-look Bucks. Brian ends by touching on the Tim Wakefield news and the Chandler Jones situation before he takes a call and an email (53:15).

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

