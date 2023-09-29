Pats-Cowboys Preview With Cousin Sal. Plus, Leftover Lillard Thoughts.



Brian chats with The Ringer’s Cousin Sal about the upcoming Pats-Cowboys game, how both teams’ lackluster offenses will fare against two of the best defenses in the league, former Cowboys and Pats players in the media, and more (0:30). Then, Brian hits on a few more Pats-Cowboys notes and some best bets heading into the weekend (29:10). After, Brian shares some leftover thoughts on the Damian Lillard trade and how the Celtics will match up with the new-look Bucks. Brian ends by touching on the Tim Wakefield news and the Chandler Jones situation before he takes a call and an email (53:15).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Cousin Sal

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

