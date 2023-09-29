Phil Simms Breaks Down the Giants’ and Jets’ Issues, and Will the Knicks Trade for Jrue Holiday? Plus, Football Fridays.



‌(1:37) — JETS: The Jets face the reigning champs on SNF and try to end their offensive woes.

(5:33) — GIANTS: The Giants look to bounce back from their loss to the 49ers and get a win against the Seahawks before entering the toughest portion of their schedule.

(6:55) — KNICKS: Could the Knicks trade for Jrue Holiday?

(10:52) — YANKEES: Gerrit Cole performs like a Cy Young winner despite the Yankees’ disappointing season.

(16:33) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Jets, and Giants.

(33:26) — PHIL SIMMS: CBS Sports’ Phil Simms joins the show to talk about Zach Wilson’s struggles, and how the Giants can get back on track.

(49:27) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 4 in Old School vs. New School.

(69:45) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 4.

(85:25) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 4.

‌Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Phil Simms, Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz

Producer: Stefan Anderson

