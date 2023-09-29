 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Phil Simms Breaks Down the Giants’ and Jets’ Issues, and Will the Knicks Trade for Jrue Holiday? Plus, Football Fridays.

Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 4

By John Jastremski
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images


‌(1:37) — JETS: The Jets face the reigning champs on SNF and try to end their offensive woes.

(5:33) — GIANTS: The Giants look to bounce back from their loss to the 49ers and get a win against the Seahawks before entering the toughest portion of their schedule.

(6:55) — KNICKS: Could the Knicks trade for Jrue Holiday?

(10:52) — YANKEES: Gerrit Cole performs like a Cy Young winner despite the Yankees’ disappointing season.

(16:33) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Jets, and Giants.

(33:26) — PHIL SIMMS: CBS Sports’ Phil Simms joins the show to talk about Zach Wilson’s struggles, and how the Giants can get back on track.

(49:27) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 4 in Old School vs. New School.

(69:45) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 4.

(85:25) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 4.

‌Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Phil Simms, Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Stefan Anderson

