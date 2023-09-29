 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 4 Matchups, Dolphins-Bills, Ravens Panic, Broncos Zag, and Kamara’s Return

Plus, giving out awards!

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Houston Texans v New Orleans Saints Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images


The Game of the Year Award, the Fate of the Universe Award, the Half-Billion-Dollar Bowl, Taylor Swift x Sunday Night Football, Reunion Week, the UFC SmackDown Award, the Ricky Bobby “This Is My House” Award, and much more (3:05).

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

