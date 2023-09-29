 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dame Traded to the Bucks, What’s Next for the Heat, and Prop Culture: Travis Kelce–Taylor Swift Bets

How will the Miami Heat react to losing out on Dame? Who is now the favorite to win the 2024 NBA Finals?

By Tate Frazier, Kevin O'Connor, and Nora Princiotti

Tate Frazier hosts Kevin O’Connor to break down Damian Lillard’s trade to the Bucks, what’s next for Jrue Holiday, how the Heat will react to losing out on Dame, and who the favorite to win the 2024 NBA Finals is now. Then, Nora Princiotti joins Tate to react to NFL Week 4 power rankings, how Lamar Jackson’s being unlocked in his new offense, who’s to blame for the Vikings’ winless start, and Prop Culture bets on America’s newest couple: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: Kevin O’Connor and Nora Princiotti
Producers: Danny Corrales, Tucker Tashjian, and Richie Bozek

Subscribe: Spotify

