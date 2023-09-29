 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Taylor Swift’s Chicken Tenders With Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch, and Tasting Water Enhancers

Plus, Lana Del Rey’s Waffle House work, how much water Chris Pratt actually drinks, and more

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images


In a celebrity-filled episode, Juliet and Jacoby discuss Taylor Swift’s appearance at the Chiefs game, follow up on Lana Del Rey’s Waffle House work, and break down how much water Chris Pratt actually drinks. For this week’s Taste Test, they try a flight of flavored water enhancers. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138, or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

