Taylor Swift’s Chicken Tenders With Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch, and Tasting Water Enhancers



In a celebrity-filled episode, Juliet and Jacoby discuss Taylor Swift’s appearance at the Chiefs game, follow up on Lana Del Rey’s Waffle House work, and break down how much water Chris Pratt actually drinks. For this week’s Taste Test, they try a flight of flavored water enhancers. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

