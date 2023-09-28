 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Reservation Dogs’ Series Finale and ‘True Detective: Night Country’ Trailer

Plus, Chris and Andy talk The Replacements’ newly reissued remixed album Tim (Let It Bleed Edition) and how it feels to hear something meaningful to your youth in a new way

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
FX


Chris and Andy deep dive into the True Detective: Night Country trailer, which stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis investigating disappearances in an Alaskan town (0:00). Then they talk about The Replacements’ newly reissued remixed album Tim (Let It Bleed Edition) and what it means to hear something meaningful to your youth in a new way (0:00). Finally, they break down the series finale episode of Reservation Dogs and why this ending feels like a beginning (0:00).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

