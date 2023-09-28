‘Reservation Dogs’ Series Finale and ‘True Detective: Night Country’ Trailer

Chris and Andy deep dive into the True Detective: Night Country trailer, which stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis investigating disappearances in an Alaskan town (0:00). Then they talk about The Replacements’ newly reissued remixed album Tim (Let It Bleed Edition) and what it means to hear something meaningful to your youth in a new way (0:00). Finally, they break down the series finale episode of Reservation Dogs and why this ending feels like a beginning (0:00).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Sasha Ashall
