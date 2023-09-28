 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mixed Feelings on Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett, the Shocking Resurrection of Dillon Danis, and Israel Adesanya’s Jon Jones Moment?

Plus, Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, answering some Discord questions about Brian Ortega’s mysterious absence, the suspected PFL and Bellator merger, and more

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
PA Images via Getty Images


Reunited after Petesy’s week off spent upsetting French locals in boulangeries, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy gather once more to discuss the following on today’s episode:

  • Why Petesy is adamant that Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett is the perfect fight for each guy (6:27)
  • Whether the booking of Shavkat Rakhmonov for Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson is punishment for Thompson refusing to take the fight against Michel Pereira (24:37)
  • If Vicente Luque is the logical next step for Ian Machado Garry, or if another matchup would have made more sense for the rising Irish star (28:29)
  • The changing perception of Dillon Danis in the lead-up to his October 15 fight against Logan Paul, and whether Paul regrets how he’s handled all this (36:14)
  • Drunk driving charges against former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, if the guys think this affected Adesanya’s poor UFC 293 performance, and whether this is the beginning of Izzy’s downfall (49:13)

Plus, Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou is flying under the radar and the guys answer some Discord questions about Brian Ortega’s mysterious absence, the suspected PFL and Bellator merger, Bryce Mitchell’s bizarre behavior, and social media influencer courses (59:34).

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

