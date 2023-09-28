Damian Lillard Traded to Milwaukee. Plus, ‘TNF’ Preview and Best Bets.

The East Coast Bias boys share their initial reactions to Damian Lillard being traded to the Bucks, and discuss how it changes the futures market (1:00). Then, they transition to football and discuss the keys to Dolphins-Bills (15:00), and what makes the Browns defense historically great (24:00). Next, Raheem breaks down the Cowboys’ injury situation (33:00), and they preview Thursday night’s matchup between the Lions and Packers (42:00). Finally, the guys close the show by sharing the best bets for Week 4 (46:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and Joe House

Producers: Mike Wargon and Mark Panik

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti and Tucker Tashjian

