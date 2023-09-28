 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Damian Lillard Traded to Milwaukee. Plus, ‘TNF’ Preview and Best Bets.

The East Coast Bias boys discuss the keys to Miami Dolphins–Buffalo Bills and what makes the Cleveland Browns defense historically great

By John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and Joe House

The East Coast Bias boys share their initial reactions to Damian Lillard being traded to the Bucks, and discuss how it changes the futures market (1:00). Then, they transition to football and discuss the keys to Dolphins-Bills (15:00), and what makes the Browns defense historically great (24:00). Next, Raheem breaks down the Cowboys’ injury situation (33:00), and they preview Thursday night’s matchup between the Lions and Packers (42:00). Finally, the guys close the show by sharing the best bets for Week 4 (46:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and Joe House
Producers: Mike Wargon and Mark Panik
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti and Tucker Tashjian

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Gambling Show

The Latest

The Boys Are Back in Town With ‘Gen V’—And They’re Only Getting Started

The newest offering from ‘The Boys’ extended universe premieres Friday, and it’s full of the same super-antihero angst of the original series—now set in the bodies of impulsive, moody, horny young adults

By Katie Baker

The Smiths: Part 2 With Naomi Fry

Things move quickly for the quartet, and as quickly as they rise to deserved prominence, they just as quickly begin to see small cracks in the foundation of the band

By Yasi Salek

The Movie Franchise That Deserves to Make It to 10 Films

Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the movie franchise that deserves to make it to 10 films: ‘Terminator,’ ‘Master and Commander,’ ‘John Wick,’ or ‘Paddington’

By Dave Gonzales and Joanna Robinson
Spelunker’s Frozen Custard and Burgers
Play

Bratwurst Vs. Coneys, Crystal Chargers, and the Best Restaurant Bathrooms

Plus, is it OK to eat across the street from a cemetery?

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Why Each Team Won With the Dame Trade, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Reactions, and a Lost in the Sauce Test

Austin and Pausha also talk about Cooper Flagg’s recent visit to UConn

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Lions-Packers Best Bets, Damian Lillard Traded, and Sharp Tank

Cousin Sal and the D3 also talk about the best college games of the weekend

By Cousin Sal Iacono