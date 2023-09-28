Why Each Team Won With the Dame Trade, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Reactions, and a Lost in the Sauce Test

Austin and Pausha react to the blockbuster Damian Lillard trade and talk through why this is a rare triple win for all three teams involved (0:32). Then, they hit on the Travis Kelce–Taylor Swift relationship news (25:52) and likely NBA prospect Cooper Flagg’s UConn photo shoot. They wrap things up with Lost in the Sauce, a new segment that puts both guys’ NBA history knowledge to the test (53:51).
Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz
