Eagles Film Breakdown: Hello Jalen Carter! Plus, Week 4 Preview and Picks.

Shawn Syed joins Sheil to break down the Eagles-Buccaneers game and talk about the Dame trade

By Sheil Kapadia
Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


Sheil is joined by Shawn Syed of SumerSports to discuss the film from the Eagles’ victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, and preview their matchup against the Washington Commanders in Week 4. Plus, the Phillies are in the playoffs! Red October is back! We get some thoughts from Cliff on that, and how the blockbuster Damian Lillard trade could affect the Sixers.

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Shawn Syed
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed by: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

Subscribe: Spotify

