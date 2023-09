With the recent release of the fourth and final season of Sex Education, Erika and Jo do a relatively spoiler-free breakdown of the friendships and themes in this beloved show.

If you have any thoughts about Sex Education or high school friendships, email us at whataboutyourfriendspod@gmail.com.

Host: Erika Ramirez

Guest: Joanna Robinson

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Theme Music: Devon Renaldo

