Village Roadshow CEO Steve Mosko Stops By to Chat TV, Family, and More

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are joined by industry giant Steve Mosko, CEO of Village Roadshow Entertainment Group and former president of Sony Pictures Television, where he oversaw the development of hit TV shows including Breaking Bad, Shark Tank, and The Crown. They discuss Steve’s career beginnings (15:21), the changing landscape of television (34:00), and nepo babies (01:04:47).
Hosts: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
Guest: Steve Mosko
Producers: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Amelia Wedemeyer, Aleya Zenieris, Devon Renaldo
Theme: Heidi Montag
Subscribe: Spotify