“Are the Bears the Get-Right Game of the NFL?”



The Full Go returns as Jason dives into the Cubs’ epic meltdown against the Atlanta Braves. Seiya Suzuki had his Brant Brown moment. With the Cubs in a pennant race, this is a brutal loss (1:15). Then, Jason travels to the South Side to give a quick update on the White Sox. He discusses how the team can’t waste Luis Robert Jr.’s elite years going forward (22:31). Nothing is working for the Bears, and everyone is to blame. After the break, Jason talks football with former Bears defensive end Alex Brown. The two dive into the Bears’ defensive struggles, why the offense needs a leader, and how Justin Fields isn’t a fit for what Luke Getsy wants to run (32:19).

