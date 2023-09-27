 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“Are the Bears the Get-Right Game of the NFL?”

Jason dives into the Cubs’ epic meltdown against the Atlanta Braves, then he travels to the South Side to give a quick update on the White Sox. Jason talks football with former Bears defensive end Alex Brown, and the two dive into the Bears’ defensive struggles and more.

By Jason Goff
The Full Go returns as Jason dives into the Cubs’ epic meltdown against the Atlanta Braves. Seiya Suzuki had his Brant Brown moment. With the Cubs in a pennant race, this is a brutal loss (1:15). Then, Jason travels to the South Side to give a quick update on the White Sox. He discusses how the team can’t waste Luis Robert Jr.’s elite years going forward (22:31). Nothing is working for the Bears, and everyone is to blame. After the break, Jason talks football with former Bears defensive end Alex Brown. The two dive into the Bears’ defensive struggles, why the offense needs a leader, and how Justin Fields isn’t a fit for what Luke Getsy wants to run (32:19).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Alex Brown
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

