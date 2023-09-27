 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Power Ranking the Top Trade Targets and Sell-High Candidates for Week 4

Is Puka Nacua the ultimate wild card? Is it time to hit the panic button on Dak Prescott? All this and more!

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Denver Broncos v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images


Power Hour! Talking the top NFL Week 4 trade targets and sell-high candidates, selling Raheem Mostert (we know it’s hard), #FreeBreeceHall, Kyle Pitts again, and more (5:39). “You guys want to do some emails?” (40:10)

  • Wait, so you’re telling me to get rid of the no. 1 RB in fantasy football right now?! (6:22)
  • Don’t hit the panic button on Dak just yet (8:28)
  • [whispers] Justin Fields (10:35)
  • Buy low on the Jags’ offensive talent while you still can (13:25)
  • Trading Alvin Kamara right before he plays could be an elite zag (16:08)
  • Pray for Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson. There’s nothing wrong with them; they just have Zach Wilson as their QB. (20:25)
  • Feels like a good time to remind people that Josh Jacobs led the league in rushing yards last season (26:09)
  • Is Puka Nacua the ultimate wild card? (28:33)
  • In our best Oscar Isaac impression, “Somehow, Kyle Pitts returned” (32:15)
  • The Hamstring Boys (36:52)

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

