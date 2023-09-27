Power Ranking the Top Trade Targets and Sell-High Candidates for Week 4



Power Hour! Talking the top NFL Week 4 trade targets and sell-high candidates, selling Raheem Mostert (we know it’s hard), #FreeBreeceHall, Kyle Pitts again, and more (5:39). “You guys want to do some emails?” (40:10)

Wait, so you’re telling me to get rid of the no. 1 RB in fantasy football right now?! (6:22)

Don’t hit the panic button on Dak just yet (8:28)

[whispers] Justin Fields (10:35)

Buy low on the Jags’ offensive talent while you still can (13:25)

Trading Alvin Kamara right before he plays could be an elite zag (16:08)

Pray for Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson. There’s nothing wrong with them; they just have Zach Wilson as their QB. (20:25)

Feels like a good time to remind people that Josh Jacobs led the league in rushing yards last season (26:09)

Is Puka Nacua the ultimate wild card? (28:33)

In our best Oscar Isaac impression, “Somehow, Kyle Pitts returned” (32:15)

The Hamstring Boys (36:52)

