Power Ranking the Top Trade Targets and Sell-High Candidates for Week 4

Power Hour! Talking the top NFL Week 4 trade targets and sell-high candidates, selling Raheem Mostert (we know it’s hard), #FreeBreeceHall, Kyle Pitts again, and more (5:39). “You guys want to do some emails?” (40:10)
Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings, waiver wire pickups, and much more!
Fanduel.com/ringerffs is live!
- Wait, so you’re telling me to get rid of the no. 1 RB in fantasy football right now?! (6:22)
- Don’t hit the panic button on Dak just yet (8:28)
- [whispers] Justin Fields (10:35)
- Buy low on the Jags’ offensive talent while you still can (13:25)
- Trading Alvin Kamara right before he plays could be an elite zag (16:08)
- Pray for Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson. There’s nothing wrong with them; they just have Zach Wilson as their QB. (20:25)
- Feels like a good time to remind people that Josh Jacobs led the league in rushing yards last season (26:09)
- Is Puka Nacua the ultimate wild card? (28:33)
- In our best Oscar Isaac impression, “Somehow, Kyle Pitts returned” (32:15)
- The Hamstring Boys (36:52)
Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts