The Writers Strike Is Over: Now What? Plus, ‘The Gold’ Episodes 1-3



Chris and Andy talk about the news that the WGA has reached a deal with the AMPTP to end the writers strike (1:00) and what the TV landscape might look like in the wake of this agreement (21:50). Then, they talk about the first three episodes of The Gold, a heist show so well done that it transcends the limits of its genre (37:15).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Note: This episode was recorded prior to details of the WGA agreement being released.

