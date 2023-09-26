 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Writers Strike Is Over: Now What? Plus, ‘The Gold’ Episodes 1-3

Now that the WGA and AMPTP have reached a deal, Chris and Andy discuss what comes next

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Chris and Andy talk about the news that the WGA has reached a deal with the AMPTP to end the writers strike (1:00) and what the TV landscape might look like in the wake of this agreement (21:50). Then, they talk about the first three episodes of The Gold, a heist show so well done that it transcends the limits of its genre (37:15).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Note: This episode was recorded prior to details of the WGA agreement being released.

