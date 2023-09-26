Who Will Be the Next Red Sox GM With Julian McWilliams

Brian opens by assessing Mac Jones’s season thus far and whether he can ever be a franchise QB. Then, he touches on the JuJu Smith-Schuster signing and why the Pats went with him over Jakobi Meyers (0:15). Brian also chats with The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams about a rough end to the Sox season, why the Sox fired Chaim Bloom, who might replace him as GM, and more (32:30).
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Julian McWilliams
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
