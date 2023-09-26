 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Don’t Count Out the Bengals, D’Andre Swift Keeps the Eagles’ Arrow Pointing Up, and More Big Takeaways From Week 3

Plus, Sheil airs out his many issues with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, while Ben praises Pete Carroll’s ability to right the ship up in Seattle

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Sheil and Ben get together to share their takes on a MNF doubleheader that saw the Bengals defeat the Rams and the Eagles dominate the Bucs. Next, Sheil airs out his many issues with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, while Ben praises Pete Carroll’s ability to right the ship up in Seattle (20:39). They then debate whether the Bears’ rock-bottom status might be good for the team in the long run and examine the Cowboys’ continuing red zone woes (45:26). Sheil ends the pod with his extra point on the future of the Jets with Zach Wilson at the helm (55:45).

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo

