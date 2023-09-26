 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles-Buccaneers Postgame Reaction: D’Andre Swift Continues to Shine

Sheil and Ben recap the game and discuss offensive coordinator Brian Johnson’s improvement as a play caller

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images


The Eagles cruise to 3-0 after a 25-11 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. D’Andre Swift continues to establish himself as Philly’s RB1, gaining 130 yards on the ground following a dominant effort against the Vikings last week. Sheil and Ben discuss Brian Johnson’s improvement as a play caller against Todd Bowles’s defense, and how the Eagles defense looked despite multiple injuries heading into the game.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

