Eagles-Buccaneers Postgame Reaction: D’Andre Swift Continues to Shine



The Eagles cruise to 3-0 after a 25-11 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. D’Andre Swift continues to establish himself as Philly’s RB1, gaining 130 yards on the ground following a dominant effort against the Vikings last week. Sheil and Ben discuss Brian Johnson’s improvement as a play caller against Todd Bowles’s defense, and how the Eagles defense looked despite multiple injuries heading into the game.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

