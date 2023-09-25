 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 3 Blowout Reactions. Plus, ‘Monday Night Football’ Doubleheader Preview.

JJ, Raheem, and House cover the Miami Dolphins’ thumping of the Denver Broncos, Jordan Love and the Packers’ fourth-quarter comeback against the Saints, Eagles vs. Buccaneers, and Bengals vs. Rams

By John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and Joe House
The East Coast Bias boys begin the pod with JJ loving his Dolphins’ thumping of the Denver Broncos. House shows that officiating can truly affect the outcomes of games and lines. Raheem reacts to Jordan Love and the Packers’ fourth-quarter comeback against the Saints. Plus, we’ve got another MNF preview, starting with the Eagles vs. the Buccaneers and the Bengals vs. the Rams.

Hosts: John Jastemski, Raheem Palmer, and Joe House
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

