 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Picking Restaurants for Groups, the Best Airports for Food, and the One Bar Game Dave Wants to Master

Dave also covers his favorite things to prep as a cook and a FMK of custard-based desserts

By Dave Chang

Dave takes the reins solo on this episode and gets into Three Things he sees in a restaurant’s cutlery and dishware—and what it says about the restaurant.

Slice of Life takes a “turn” as Dave talks about a high-pressure situation every driver likely faces on a daily basis.

Dave then gets into an AskDave segment, with a question about eating in a larger group in New York—and offers ideas for other large groups of diners and some of the best restaurant meal ideas.

My Opinion Is Fact covers a wide variety of topics, including one question Dave calls “the best MOIF question [Euno] has ever come up with”: Which bar and pub game would Dave want to be the best at? The surprising answer involves some playful sniping at the Podfather (and perhaps an open challenge).

Dave also covers his favorite airports to eat at, his favorite things to prep as a cook, and a FMK of custard-based desserts.

Host: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producer: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Euno Lee, Gabi Marler

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Dave Chang Show

The Latest

Week 3 Recap: Dolphins Drop 70 on the Broncos, the Cardinals, Colts, and Texans Pull Off Upsets, and the Chargers Get Their First Win

Nora and Steven run through their winners and losers from Week 3 before wrapping up with the take purge

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

A Dallas Letdown, Taylor Swift’s KC Date, Cleveland’s Crazy D, Chicago’s Agony, and Week 4 Lines With Cousin Sal

Plus, ICYMI, the Dolphins put up 70 points on the Broncos!

By Bill Simmons

The Hot Read, Week 3: Can the Miami Dolphins Be the Best Offense of All Time?

The Dolphins dropped 70 on the Broncos, and that was without one of their best playmakers. Plus: The Chargers save their season, poor officiating almost ruins the day, the Cardinals stun the Cowboys, award winners, and—wait, the Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce rumors were correct?!?

By Ben Solak

Death, Taxes, and the Pats’ Beating of the Jets. Plus, Connor Rogers on How the Jets Could Salvage the Season.

JJ also discusses Aaron Judge’s comments about how the Yankees can improve

By John Jastremski

Patriots Escape Week 3 With a Win

James White joins the show to talk Pats-Jets

By Brian Barrett

Michael Harriot on ‘Black AF History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America’

Larry and Michael dive into how historical facts get replaced by false narratives over time and the motivations behind the western imperialists’ contributions to some of these myths

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air