Picking Restaurants for Groups, the Best Airports for Food, and the One Bar Game Dave Wants to Master

Dave takes the reins solo on this episode and gets into Three Things he sees in a restaurant’s cutlery and dishware—and what it says about the restaurant.

Slice of Life takes a “turn” as Dave talks about a high-pressure situation every driver likely faces on a daily basis.

Dave then gets into an AskDave segment, with a question about eating in a larger group in New York—and offers ideas for other large groups of diners and some of the best restaurant meal ideas.

My Opinion Is Fact covers a wide variety of topics, including one question Dave calls “the best MOIF question [Euno] has ever come up with”: Which bar and pub game would Dave want to be the best at? The surprising answer involves some playful sniping at the Podfather (and perhaps an open challenge).

Dave also covers his favorite airports to eat at, his favorite things to prep as a cook, and a FMK of custard-based desserts.

Host: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Producer: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Euno Lee, Gabi Marler

