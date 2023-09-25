 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“What Do the Bears Even Do?”

Plus, Jason delves into the Colorado game against Oregon

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


The Full Go returns with a lot to cover. Jason goes in on the Bears’ disappointing 41-10 blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs (1:00). Then Jason delves into the Colorado game against Oregon (32:21). Nothing is working for the Bears, and everyone is to blame. After one of the most dysfunctional weeks in Bears history, the team came out and laid an egg. After that, Jason discusses the Bears with his friend 670 the Score host Laurence Holmes. The two discuss the Bears’ big picture. Can this season get worse? Is there hope (53:58)?

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Laurence Holmes
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

