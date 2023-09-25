Week 3 Recap: Dolphins Make Fantasy History, Kelce/Swift Theories, and the Browns D



The guys recap Week 3, starting with a draft of their favorite facts from the Dolphins’ 70-point game. Then they have the “Why Do We Even Bother” award and the “What’s Your Return Policy?” award, and Craig has a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce theory. Then they induct another player into the 2023 Fantasy Burn Book.

Check out our Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings for this week’s positional rankings and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny_Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders

Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts