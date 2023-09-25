 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Death, Taxes, and the Pats’ Beating of the Jets. Plus, Connor Rogers on How the Jets Could Salvage the Season.

JJ also discusses Aaron Judge’s comments about how the Yankees can improve

By John Jastremski
(1:05) — JETS: The Jets lose their 15th straight to the Patriots, and Zach Wilson still hasn’t improved.
(14:02) — YANKEES: Aaron Judge makes comments on how the Yankees can improve next season.
(18:25) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets.
(35:32) — CONNOR ROGERS: SNY’s Connor Rogers returns to discuss the Jets’ loss to the Patriots, how they can improve at quarterback, and whether the locker room is fractured.
(62:10) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Connor Rogers
Producer: Stefan Anderson

