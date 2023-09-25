Death, Taxes, and the Pats’ Beating of the Jets. Plus, Connor Rogers on How the Jets Could Salvage the Season.

(1:05) — JETS: The Jets lose their 15th straight to the Patriots, and Zach Wilson still hasn’t improved.
(14:02) — YANKEES: Aaron Judge makes comments on how the Yankees can improve next season.
(18:25) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets.
(35:32) — CONNOR ROGERS: SNY’s Connor Rogers returns to discuss the Jets’ loss to the Patriots, how they can improve at quarterback, and whether the locker room is fractured.
(62:10) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.
