Patriots Escape Week 3 With a Win

James White joins the show to talk Pats-Jets

By Brian Barrett
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images


Brian chats with James White about the Patriots’ gritty win over the Jets, the Pats’ stagnant offense, another dreadful Zach Wilson performance, and more (0:30). Then, Brian takes a couple calls before he and producer Jamie talk more about the game, discuss the Mac Jones–Sauce Gardner beef, and answer an email (35:55). Brian ends with the news that the Celtics signed wing Lamar Stevens, and talks about Malcolm Brogdon’s future with the team (57:00).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: James White
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

