Patriots Escape Week 3 With a Win



Brian chats with James White about the Patriots’ gritty win over the Jets, the Pats’ stagnant offense, another dreadful Zach Wilson performance, and more (0:30). Then, Brian takes a couple calls before he and producer Jamie talk more about the game, discuss the Mac Jones–Sauce Gardner beef, and answer an email (35:55). Brian ends with the news that the Celtics signed wing Lamar Stevens, and talks about Malcolm Brogdon’s future with the team (57:00).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: James White

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify