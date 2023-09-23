 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Ahsoka’ Episode 6 Deep Dive

Mal, Jo, and Ben discuss the riveting plot points of this pivotal episode!

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and Ben Lindbergh
If you miss the idea of the deep dive, wait no longer! Mal and Jo are back to dive into the latest episode of Ahsoka (08:58). They dive into the riveting plot points of this pivotal episode that brings Thrawn into the world of live-action Star Wars (12:16). Later, Ben joins to discuss the magic-based area of Star Wars lore (02:58:51) and so much more.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran

