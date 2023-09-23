‘Ahsoka’ Episode 6 Deep Dive



If you miss the idea of the deep dive, wait no longer! Mal and Jo are back to dive into the latest episode of Ahsoka (08:58). They dive into the riveting plot points of this pivotal episode that brings Thrawn into the world of live-action Star Wars (12:16). Later, Ben joins to discuss the magic-based area of Star Wars lore (02:58:51) and so much more.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Guest: Ben Lindbergh

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

Social: Jomi Adeniran

