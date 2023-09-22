Eagles-Buccaneers Preview: Will A.J. Brown Have a Big Game?

Sheil is joined by EJ Smith from The Philadelphia Inquirer to discuss the Eagles’ Monday night game against the Buccaneers. Will A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts get on the same page and put together a big performance? Who will be playing the third corner for the Eagles now that Avonte Maddox is officially out for the season? Plus, Gannon Watch! We revisit the former DC’s historic loss against the Giants this past Sunday.
Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: EJ Smith
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg
