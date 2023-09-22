Week 3 NFL Picks, Props, and Predictions!

Sheil and Ben discuss their Week 3 picks and which story lines must be paid attention to. Could this week prove to be rock bottom for the Chicago Bears with all the news that’s been surrounding the franchise and them facing the defending Super Bowl champ Kansas City Chiefs? Plus, they predict Monday morning headlines and give their long shots of the week
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Eduardo Ocampo
