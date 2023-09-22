 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to Bet Games With Inclement Weather in the Forecast. Plus, Week 3 Preview, Betting Buddies, and More.

Sharp and House also react to the San Francisco 49ers’ victory over the New York Giants and break down what is going wrong for Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Warren Sharp and Joe House
Los Angeles Chargers v Tennessee Titans Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images


Sharp and House kick things off by sharing their rapid reactions to the 49ers’ victory over the Giants on TNF (1:00). Then, Warren gives tips on how to bet games that will be affected by bad weather ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 (8:00). Next, they preview TEN-CLE (16:00), MIN-LAC (28:00), and CHI-KC (37:00) before breaking down what is going wrong for Kenny Pickett and the Steelers offense (45:00). Finally, House reveals this week’s Bet the House pick (55:00), and they select their favorite listener-submitted bet for this weekend from the Betting Buddies (56:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Gambling Show

The Latest

Shannon’s Shocking DUI, an Iconic ‘Salt Lake City’ Episode, and More!

Rachel, Zack, and Chelsea cover four shows in one pod, as well as this week’s Bravo news

By Rachel Lindsay and Chelsea Stark-Jones

Would Brock Purdy Work Outside San Fran? Credit to Daniel Jones, Plus Life Advice With Van Lathan.

Van Lathan joins to discuss college towns and forecast Colorado’s future, and Ceruti and Kyle make this week’s Alliance Parlay

By Ryen Russillo and Van Lathan

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller on Mic Work, the Rock’s Return, and Newfound Stardom!

Waller hops on to talk about the advice he received that changed his career trajectory, his superstardom in Australia, ‘WrestleMania 40,’ and much more

By Peter Rosenberg

Eagles-Buccaneers Preview: Will A.J. Brown Have a Big Game?

Will A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts get on the same page and put together a big performance? Who will be playing the third corner for the Eagles now that Avonte Maddox is officially out for the season?

By Sheil Kapadia

Week 3 NFL Picks, Props, and Predictions!

Sheil and Ben discuss their Week 3 picks and which story lines must be paid attention to, including whether this week could be rock bottom for the Chicago Bears

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

They Can’t All Be ‘Andor’

‘Andor’ certainly makes a case for being the "best ‘Star Wars’ series," but the beauty in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise’s Disney+ experiment is that each title succeeds for entirely different reasons

By Ben Lindbergh