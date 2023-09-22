How to Bet Games With Inclement Weather in the Forecast. Plus, Week 3 Preview, Betting Buddies, and More.

Sharp and House kick things off by sharing their rapid reactions to the 49ers’ victory over the Giants on TNF (1:00). Then, Warren gives tips on how to bet games that will be affected by bad weather ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 (8:00). Next, they preview TEN-CLE (16:00), MIN-LAC (28:00), and CHI-KC (37:00) before breaking down what is going wrong for Kenny Pickett and the Steelers offense (45:00). Finally, House reveals this week’s Bet the House pick (55:00), and they select their favorite listener-submitted bet for this weekend from the Betting Buddies (56:00).
Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
