Giants Rocked in the Bay, and Jets Looking to End Losing Streak Against the Pats

(1:58) — GIANTS: The Giants lose to the 49ers 30-12 on Thursday Night Football and have to find some synergy before they face a stretch of tough games.
(8:32) — JETS: Looking to end their 14-game losing streak to the Patriots, the Jets will need help from their defense.
(13:26) — METS: Reports show the dysfunction among the Mets and how having baseball’s highest payroll didn’t work out.
(16:55) — CALLS: Callers talk Mets and Giants.
(28:00) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 3 in Old School vs. New School.
(45:35) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 3.
(63:22) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 3.
The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.
We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.
Follow JJ on Twitter: https://twitter.com/john_jastremski
Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Stefan Anderson
Subscribe: Spotify