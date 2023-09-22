 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Giants Rocked in the Bay, and Jets Looking to End Losing Streak Against the Pats

Plus, talking Mets dysfunction and fantasy football tips for Week 3

By John Jastremski
Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images


(1:58) — GIANTS: The Giants lose to the 49ers 30-12 on Thursday Night Football and have to find some synergy before they face a stretch of tough games.
(8:32) — JETS: Looking to end their 14-game losing streak to the Patriots, the Jets will need help from their defense.
(13:26) — METS: Reports show the dysfunction among the Mets and how having baseball’s highest payroll didn’t work out.
(16:55) — CALLS: Callers talk Mets and Giants.
(28:00) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 3 in Old School vs. New School.
(45:35) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 3.
(63:22) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 3.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: https://twitter.com/john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

“Prove Me Wrong”

Jason and Ben Solak break down how the Bears can fix their issues on offense

By Jason Goff and Ben Solak

A 2023 NFL Redraft, Deion’s Next School, the 76ers Soap Opera, and Week 3 Picks With Danny Kelly, Van Lathan, and Howard Beck

Plus, Bill and Van discuss the top five college football coaches who should watch out for Deion Sanders

By Bill Simmons, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2, Episode 10 With Wes 

Wes Bergmann joins Johnny to discuss the contestants on this season, exactly how retired he is, and more!

By Johnny Bananas

Pats-Jets Preview With Connor Hughes. And Is Bill the GM Hurting Bill the Head Coach?

Plus, Brian makes a couple Week 3 bets, then he and Jamie make their predictions for the Pats game

By Brian Barrett

Panini Takes Another Hit by Losing WWE License. Plus, Are eBay Sales Struggling?

And later, mailbag questions!

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Dana White Announces STACKED UFC 295 and UFC 296 Cards! Plus, When Will We See Conor McGregor Again?

Also, some Discord questions about Bellator, UFC 300, and Paul Felder’s speculated return, as well as a quick preview of the litany of fights going down this weekend

By Ariel Helwani and Chuck Mindenhall