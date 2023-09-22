Giants Rocked in the Bay, and Jets Looking to End Losing Streak Against the Pats



(1:58) — GIANTS: The Giants lose to the 49ers 30-12 on Thursday Night Football and have to find some synergy before they face a stretch of tough games.

(8:32) — JETS: Looking to end their 14-game losing streak to the Patriots, the Jets will need help from their defense.

(13:26) — METS: Reports show the dysfunction among the Mets and how having baseball’s highest payroll didn’t work out.

(16:55) — CALLS: Callers talk Mets and Giants.

(28:00) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 3 in Old School vs. New School.

(45:35) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 3.

(63:22) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 3.

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz

Producer: Stefan Anderson

