“Prove Me Wrong”

Jason and Ben Solak break down how the Bears can fix their issues on offense

By Jason Goff and Ben Solak
Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images


The Full Go returns with a lot to cover. The Bears are in disarray. Jason Goff opens the podcast by going through the ghosts of Bears quarterbacks past. He discusses Justin Fields’s performance and his press conference statements. He talks about everything he’s seen as a Bears fan and why this mess is self-inflicted (1:00). Then, Jason welcomes The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak to talk about his recent piece. Solak ponders whether the Bears offense is the worst that he’s ever seen. They also chat about how Solak feels about defensive coaches getting their hands on quarterbacks (29:36). Jason later asks the guys about the Will Smith situation. Would you feel comfortable with your spouse wishing your ex a happy birthday (46:20)? To close the show, Jason talks about the impact of social media and how the situation with Alan Williams took a left turn due to rumors (1:18:00).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Benjamin Solak
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

