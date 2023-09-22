Week 3 Start or Sit, Injury Updates, and Key Matchups



The 24-Year-Old Who Can’t Find A Job Award, the Hot Tub Club (a.k.a. the players with injury concerns), the Loser Leaves Town Award, the It’s Raining Sideways Award, and much more (2:36). “You guys want to do some emails?” (51:56)

