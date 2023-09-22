Another Liquor Store Heist, a White Claw–Stealing Bear, and Tasting ‘Hot Ones’–Inspired Hot Pockets



Juliet and Jacoby do their deepest dive yet into a liquor store heist and share their thoughts on Gatorade’s new product: water. For this week’s Taste Test, they try two flavors of Hot Ones–inspired Hot Pockets. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

