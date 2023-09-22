 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Another Liquor Store Heist, a White Claw–Stealing Bear, and Tasting ‘Hot Ones’–Inspired Hot Pockets

Plus, Juliet and David share their Personal Food News and react to a listener-submitted voicemail

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
A brown bear (Ursus arctos) in its enclosure at Madrid Zoo... Photo by Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images


Juliet and Jacoby do their deepest dive yet into a liquor store heist and share their thoughts on Gatorade’s new product: water. For this week’s Taste Test, they try two flavors of Hot Ones–inspired Hot Pockets. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Food News

The Latest

Shannon’s Shocking DUI, an Iconic ‘Salt Lake City’ Episode, and More!

Rachel, Zack, and Chelsea cover four shows in one pod, as well as this week’s Bravo news

By Rachel Lindsay and Chelsea Stark-Jones

Would Brock Purdy Work Outside San Fran? Credit to Daniel Jones, Plus Life Advice With Van Lathan.

Van Lathan joins to discuss college towns and forecast Colorado’s future, and Ceruti and Kyle make this week’s Alliance Parlay

By Ryen Russillo and Van Lathan

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller on Mic Work, the Rock’s Return, and Newfound Stardom!

Waller hops on to talk about the advice he received that changed his career trajectory, his superstardom in Australia, ‘WrestleMania 40,’ and much more

By Peter Rosenberg

Eagles-Buccaneers Preview: Will A.J. Brown Have a Big Game?

Will A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts get on the same page and put together a big performance? Who will be playing the third corner for the Eagles now that Avonte Maddox is officially out for the season?

By Sheil Kapadia

Week 3 NFL Picks, Props, and Predictions!

Sheil and Ben discuss their Week 3 picks and which story lines must be paid attention to, including whether this week could be rock bottom for the Chicago Bears

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

They Can’t All Be ‘Andor’

‘Andor’ certainly makes a case for being the "best ‘Star Wars’ series," but the beauty in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise’s Disney+ experiment is that each title succeeds for entirely different reasons

By Ben Lindbergh