Pats-Jets Preview With Connor Hughes. And Is Bill the GM Hurting Bill the Head Coach?

Brian starts with a look at Belichick’s track record as the Patriots general manager in the post–Tom Brady era, and whether his poor performance as the team’s top executive has hindered his ability to succeed as a coach (0:00). Then, he chats with SNY’s Connor Hughes about the upcoming Patriots-Jets game, how long the Jets will stick with Zach Wilson at QB, the Jets’ formidable defense, Garrett Wilson vs. Christian Gonzalez, and more (0:00). Brian ends with a couple Week 3 bets, and he and Jamie make their predictions for the Pats game (0:00).
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Connor Hughes
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
