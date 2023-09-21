 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dana White Announces STACKED UFC 295 and UFC 296 Cards! Plus, When Will We See Conor McGregor Again?

Also, some Discord questions about Bellator, UFC 300, and Paul Felder’s speculated return, as well as a quick preview of the litany of fights going down this weekend

By Ariel Helwani and Chuck Mindenhall
Zuffa LLC via Getty Images


On the heels of Dana White’s avalanche of fight news announced last night, Ariel, Chuck, and TST are here to react to all of the following and more:

  • Why Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira at UFC 295 is the fight we’re looking forward to the most (7:24)
  • Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington at UFC 296 and why, with the benefit of hindsight, this feels like the right title fight to make at welterweight (23:48)
  • Official confirmation that Conor McGregor will not fight in 2023 (as previously predicted by our own Blanchstradamus) and the predicament this leaves Michael Chandler in (35:15)
  • If Valentina Shevchenko deserves another crack at Alexa Grasso or if it’s time for the women’s flyweight division to move on (43:48)

Plus, some Discord questions about Bellator, UFC 300, and Paul Felder’s speculated return (57:25). Also, a quick preview of the litany of fights going down this weekend.

To read 3PAC’s pound-for-pound rankings for the month of September, click here.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

