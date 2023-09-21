 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Arsenal’s Champions League Return, Manchester United Lose Again, and the Latest Goings-On at the Spanish FA

Ian, Flo, and Musa discuss the state of play in Spain as the women’s national team are forced to report for duty ahead of their Nations League games

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Arsenal FC v PSV Eindhoven: Group B - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Hans van der Valk/BSR Agency\Getty Images


Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga to discuss Arsenal’s 4-0 win over PSV as Champions League football is played for the first time since 2016-17 under the floodlights at the Emirates. They try to put their finger on the main issues at Manchester United as their struggles continue with a 4-3 defeat at Bayern Munich, before Flo brings us up to speed on the state of play in Spain, as the women’s national team are forced to report for duty ahead of their Nations League games. The panel asks: Why aren’t more male footballers speaking out about it?

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Musa Okwonga and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman, and Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Wrighty's House

The Latest

Giants Rocked in the Bay, and Jets Looking to End Losing Streak Against the Pats

Plus, talking Mets dysfunction and fantasy football tips for Week 3

By John Jastremski

“Prove Me Wrong”

Jason and Ben Solak break down how the Bears can fix their issues on offense

By Jason Goff and Ben Solak

A 2023 NFL Redraft, Deion’s Next School, the 76ers Soap Opera, and Week 3 Picks With Danny Kelly, Van Lathan, and Howard Beck

Plus, Bill and Van discuss the top five college football coaches who should watch out for Deion Sanders

By Bill Simmons, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2, Episode 10 With Wes 

Wes Bergmann joins Johnny to discuss the contestants on this season, exactly how retired he is, and more!

By Johnny Bananas

Pats-Jets Preview With Connor Hughes. And Is Bill the GM Hurting Bill the Head Coach?

Plus, Brian makes a couple Week 3 bets, then he and Jamie make their predictions for the Pats game

By Brian Barrett

Panini Takes Another Hit by Losing WWE License. Plus, Are eBay Sales Struggling?

And later, mailbag questions!

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson