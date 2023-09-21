Arsenal’s Champions League Return, Manchester United Lose Again, and the Latest Goings-On at the Spanish FA

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga to discuss Arsenal’s 4-0 win over PSV as Champions League football is played for the first time since 2016-17 under the floodlights at the Emirates. They try to put their finger on the main issues at Manchester United as their struggles continue with a 4-3 defeat at Bayern Munich, before Flo brings us up to speed on the state of play in Spain, as the women’s national team are forced to report for duty ahead of their Nations League games. The panel asks: Why aren’t more male footballers speaking out about it?
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Musa Okwonga and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman, and Jonathan Fisher
