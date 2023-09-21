 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Are the Bengals Done? Plus, Week 3 Betting Preview and Best Bets.

The East Coast Bias boys also discuss how Nick Chubb’s injury affects the Cleveland Browns, why the Minnesota Vikings are due for a win, and whether Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers will bounce back against the Las Vegas Raiders

By John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and Joe House

The East Coast Bias boys begin by discussing how Nick Chubb’s injury affects the Browns and question the Bengals postseason hopes (4:53). Then, they share why they believe the Vikings are due for a win (18:23) and wonder if Kenny Pickett is set for a bounce back game against a weak Raiders defense (36:19). Finally, they preview TNF (42:31) and share their favorite bets of the week (46:27).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and Joe House
Producers: Mike Wargon and Drew van Steenbergen
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti and Donnie Beacham Jr.

