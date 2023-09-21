Are the Bengals Done? Plus, Week 3 Betting Preview and Best Bets.

The East Coast Bias boys begin by discussing how Nick Chubb’s injury affects the Browns and question the Bengals postseason hopes (4:53). Then, they share why they believe the Vikings are due for a win (18:23) and wonder if Kenny Pickett is set for a bounce back game against a weak Raiders defense (36:19). Finally, they preview TNF (42:31) and share their favorite bets of the week (46:27).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and Joe House
Producers: Mike Wargon and Drew van Steenbergen
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti and Donnie Beacham Jr.
