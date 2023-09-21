The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Empire



Matt is joined by journalist Michael Wolff, author of The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty, to talk about the state of play in the Murdoch family, what a post-Murdoch Fox News looks like, Murdoch’s distaste for Donald Trump, similarities between the 2020 and 2024 elections, what the future holds for the powerful media empire, and more.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Michael Wolff

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify