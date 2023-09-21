 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Empire

Journalist Michael Wolff talks with Matt about his book, Fox News’ future, the upcoming election, and much more!

By Matthew Belloni
Allen &amp; Company Sun Valley Conference Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images


Matt is joined by journalist Michael Wolff, author of The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty, to talk about the state of play in the Murdoch family, what a post-Murdoch Fox News looks like, Murdoch’s distaste for Donald Trump, similarities between the 2020 and 2024 elections, what the future holds for the powerful media empire, and more.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Michael Wolff
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

