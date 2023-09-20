 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

“It’s Still Sugar”

Jason and Alex Brown discuss how to nurture a young quarterback, the importance of leadership in the locker room, and what it means to have an offensive system

By Jason Goff
NFL: SEP 17 Bears at Buccaneers Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason Goff kicks off the pod by discussing the White Sox’s hiring of Josh Barfield as the new assistant general manager. He discusses the thought process and why the White Sox always almost get it right. Then, Jason talks about the Bears and chats with former Bears defensive end and NBC Sports Chicago analyst Alex Brown. The two discuss what is necessary to nurture the development of a young quarterback, the importance of leadership in the locker room, and what it means to have an offensive system. To wrap up the show, Jason chats with The Athletic’s Nate Taylor for the Eye on the Enemy segment. Nate and Jason discuss what happened to the Chiefs offense, how their defense has evolved, and how bad the Chiefs-Bears matchup can get for the Bears.

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Alex Brown and Nate Taylor
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

Play

The Rewatchables: ‘A Bronx Tale’ | De Niro’s Directorial Debut

Bill Simmons is joined by Chris, Sean, and Van to rewatch Robert De Niro’s coming-of-age film, ‘A Bronx Tale,’ starring Chazz Palminteri, De Niro, and Lillo Brancato Jr.

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 2 more

Big Cat Stops By for Sports City Trades, CFB Predictions, History Takes, and Life Advice

Plus, breaking down how Deion Sanders is changing college football

By Ryen Russillo

‘Ahsoka’ Episode 6 Recap: The Buildup Finally Pays Off

By spending only a fraction of its time on our titular character, this latest installment is free to be equal parts ominous and joyful, expand the series’ cast, and finally reward weeks’ worth of patience

By Ben Lindbergh

John Cena GOAT Conversation! Plus, Is WWE Hedging Its Bets With the Rock?

The crew closes the show with highlights from NXT and a preview of tonight’s AEW ‘Grand Slam’

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 1 more
Play

Why Puka Nacua Is Setting NFL Records

Plus, what will happen when pass catcher Cooper Kupp returns?

By Ben Solak

Why 5-Foot-8 Goalkeepers Are the Future

There’s also discussion of why Game Week 5 could live long in the memory when it comes to which managers will be booted soon and which clubs are in crisis

By James Lawrence Allcott