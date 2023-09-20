“It’s Still Sugar”



The Full Go returns as Jason Goff kicks off the pod by discussing the White Sox’s hiring of Josh Barfield as the new assistant general manager. He discusses the thought process and why the White Sox always almost get it right. Then, Jason talks about the Bears and chats with former Bears defensive end and NBC Sports Chicago analyst Alex Brown. The two discuss what is necessary to nurture the development of a young quarterback, the importance of leadership in the locker room, and what it means to have an offensive system. To wrap up the show, Jason chats with The Athletic’s Nate Taylor for the Eye on the Enemy segment. Nate and Jason discuss what happened to the Chiefs offense, how their defense has evolved, and how bad the Chiefs-Bears matchup can get for the Bears.

Host: Jason Goff

Guests: Alex Brown and Nate Taylor

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

