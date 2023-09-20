Weekend Football Recap, Offensive Rookie of the Year Picks, and Betaches

Cousin Sal and the Degenerate Trifecta start off by recapping the weekend in the football world: The Cowboys continue to dominate, Tua Tagovailoa is the favorite for MVP, and Sal asks if the Chiefs have already won the AFC West. Next, they update their NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year picks (17:04) before recapping Deion Sanders and Colorado’s overtime win over CSU (33:52). Finally, they wrap things up with betaches and a mailbag question.
Hosts: Cousin Sal, Darren Szokoli, Brian Szokoli, and Harry Gagnon
Producer: Michael Szokoli
